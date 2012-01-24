ABU DHABI Jan 24 Tiger Woods has declared
he is the fittest he has been in around a decade ahead of his
first tournament of the year.
Woods will start his 16th season in the professional ranks
in Thursday's Abu Dhabi Championship, the first time the world
number 25 and former number one has teed-off in the United Arab
Emirates capital.
"Actually it's been quite a few years since I've been
physically fit," Woods told reporters on Tuesday.
"So I'm looking forward to getting out there and then
playing and giving it a full season, which I haven't done in a
while, so I'm really looking forward to that.
"It's probably been about eight, 10, 12 years ago I felt 100
percent. I had surgery in 2002. I had surgery in 2008. A couple
of others ones in there, too.
"I missed most of last year and then to finally be able to
get ready for a tournament properly and to do the type of
lifting that I think I need to do to be ready, I was finally
able to do that.
"Hence my game came around, so it's very exciting."
Woods last competed when winning December's Chevron World
Challenge that ended a two-year winless drought for the 36-year
old, who has had to deal with personal problems during his slide
down the rankings.
The American - a winner of 14 majors - will tee-up in Abu
Dhabi with a formidable record in the Middle East having
previously competed in the Dubai Desert Classic on six
occasions, winning in 2006 and 2008 and only finishing outside
the top-five once.
Woods again expressed his disappointment when asked about
the decision of former coach Hank Haney to release a book
entitled 'The Big Miss', chronicling his time working with
Woods.
"Am I disappointed? Yes. Frustrated? Certainly, because I
have to answer the questions. It's been a while, you know, since
I haven't had to answer those questions."
