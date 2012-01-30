LONDON Jan 30 Tiger Woods's joint
third-place finish at the Abu Dhabi Championship showed the
former world number one was getting closer to regaining his
imperious form of old.
For the opening three rounds in the desert heat of the
Middle East, the 36-year-old American was almost metronomically
accurate with his irons and stunningly precise off the tee.
Woods's putter was cold on the first day but from then on he
found his range on the greens and by Sunday's final round, could
be backed with near certainty to hole the six-to-eight footers
that have been his nemesis for the last two years.
The 14-times major champion eventually finished two strokes
behind surprise winner Robert Rock of Britain but chose to
accentuate the positives rather than highlight the negatives of
his week.
"I'm pleased at the progress," Woods told reporters after a
closing level-par 72 gave him an 11-under total of 277.
"Basically, since playing in Australia (at the end of 2011)
my strokeplay events have been pretty good. I just need to keep
building, keep getting more consistent."
When the heat was on in his head-to-head duel with Rock on
Sunday, Woods was unable to find any sort of consistency from
tee to green.
He was expected to stamp his authority on his little-known
playing partner early in the round but instead it was the
Englishman who wrested the initiative away as Woods reached only
one green in regulation in the opening eight holes.
The former world number one, up from 25th to 17th after his
result in Abu Dhabi, had to scramble on and around the greens to
simply stay in contention.
Birdies proved elusive for Woods on the back nine and Rock
moved three shots clear of the field with three holes to play
before he bogeyed the last to win by a stroke from U.S. Open
champion Rory McIlroy.
TURNING POINT
"I think the turning point for me was at the 10th where I
hit the most beautiful little wedge after I had just birdied
nine to cut the deficit to one," Woods said.
"But I don't know how it did what it did because from our
view it looked pretty good. Next thing you know I'm making bogey
instead."
Woods's wedge finished off the green and two putts later a
six on his card meant Rock was two shots ahead again.
"That was a big turnaround there and I never closed the gap
after that," the American added.
"I hit the ball beautifully all week which I'm very pleased
about but I was just a touch off on Sunday. I was hitting the
ball a little bit further than I thought I would.
"A couple of my three-woods were going about 320 yards which
I don't normally do and a couple of my irons were going further
than they are supposed to," he said.
"That's something to look at and something to try and figure
out."
Overall, his performance against a world-class lineup in Abu
Dhabi represents a continuation of the revival he started by
winning the Chevron World Challenge limited-field event in
California last month.
Woods last triumphed in a full-field event at the 2009
Australian Masters before his game went into decline following
injuries and the breakdown of his marriage.
His next outing is the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am that
starts on Feb. 9 as he counts down to the first major of the
season, the U.S. Masters at Augusta in April.
"I hit the ball good enough to win the golf tournament this
week," said Woods. "I just didn't get it done.
"Now I've got a week off to get ready for Pebble and then we
have a couple of big World Golf Championship events."
