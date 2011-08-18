By Bernie McGuire
| CRAIL, Scotland
CRAIL, Scotland Aug 18 Colin Montgomerie has
urged Tiger Woods to come and play in Europe after the former
world number one failed to qualify for the U.S. PGA Tour's
season-ending FedExCup series.
The 35-year-old American is not due to compete again until
the Australian Open in November but Montgomerie believes Woods
should play in a few European events between now and then.
"Tiger looks like he's going to have nowhere to play for
nearly three months and I think the guy wants to play," the
eight-times European number one told reporters.
"It would be great if he would decide to play in any
European Tour event. It would be good for Tiger as it's a change
of scene for him and he's got so many friends on the European
Tour who are respectful of his golf and what he does for the
game.
"There would be huge crowds if he should decide to come and
play," Montgomerie added.
The 48-year-old Briton, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup
victory in October, is tournament chairman of next week's
Johnnie Walker Championship in Scotland and he has already
invited Woods to play in the event.
"I've asked him as I have invitations available," said
Montgomerie. "We haven't had a reply yet.
"It would be absolutely superb if Tiger accepted. I know he
has his children to think about back home and all that sort of
stuff that goes with family commitments but wouldn't it be great
if he did say 'yes' to any of our European events?".
Woods plunged new depths at the U.S. PGA Championship in
Georgia on Friday when he missed the cut in the year's final
major for the first time.
The 14-times major champion, who has been a shadow of his
former self while battling against injury and trying to rebuild
his golf swing, has slumped to 33rd in the world rankings.
Former Johnnie Walker Championship winner Paul Casey said
Woods would have a "blast" if he played in Scotland.
"I would love to see Tiger play at Gleneagles as I know how
much fun he would have," said 2006 winner Casey. "He gets along
so well with Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood and the guys.
"It just looks like he's having no fun on the golf course at
the moment ... he often likes to have a bit of a joke at
someone's expense."
The four-tournament FedExCup series begins with The Barclays
event in New Jersey next week.
