DUBAI Dec 8 Former U.S. PGA winner Yang Yong-eun has pulled out of the Dubai World Championship because of a shoulder injury, organisers said on Thursday.

Yang, who became the first Asian male to win a major when he lifted the PGA title in 2009, was one-over-par after four holes of his first round when he withdrew.

The 39-year-old South Korean's exit means that 57 players remain in the season-ending European Tour event that is worth $1.25 million to the winner.