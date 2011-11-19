Golf-World number one Ko confirms Gilchrist as new coach
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
- Nov 19 Leading scores from the completed second round of the rain-effected European PGA Tour's Iskandar Johor Open on Saturday in Johor Bahru (par-71) 129 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 64 65 131 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 64 67
James Morrison (Britain) 66 65
Gregory Bourdy (France) 64 67 133 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 63 70 134 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 67 67
Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 67 67
Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 69 65
Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 67 67
Marcus Fraser (Australia) 64 70 135 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 68 67
Rhys Davies (Britain) 70 65
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 64
Darren Beck (Australia) 70 65
Brett Rumford (Australia) 71 64
Manuel Villegas (Colombia) 72 63
Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 68 67 136 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 70 66
Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 65 71
Peter Karmis (South Africa) 70 66
Jamie McLeary (Britain) 66 70
Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 67
Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 67
Michael Hoey (Britain) 69 67 137 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 69 68
Steve Webster (Britain) 69 68
Sam Walker (Britain) 70 67
Anthony Kim (U.S.) 68 69
Guido van der Valk (Netherlands) 69 68
Danny Willett (Britain) 69 68
Danny Willett (Britain) 69 68
Richie Ramsay (Britain) 68 69
TOKYO, Feb 7 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is set to host golf for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, failed to reach a decision about ending a ban on women as full members on Tuesday, with the head of its board of directors calling the situation "a nuisance."
SEOUL, Feb 7 Olympic champion and seven-times major winner Park In-bee has a relatively modest goal this season -- stay healthy.