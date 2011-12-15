LONDON Dec 15 Twice major winner Sandy Lyle and BBC television commentator Peter Alliss will be inducted to the World Golf Hall of Fame next year, organisers said on Thursday.

The two Britons will be honoured with fellow 2012 inductees Phil Mickelson, former LPGA Tour player Hollis Stacy and Sports Illustrated writer Dan Jenkins at an induction ceremony in Florida on May 7.

"This is a special day for the European Tour," chief executive George O'Grady said in a statement. "Peter Alliss and Sandy Lyle are both very worthy candidates for the World Golf Hall of Fame.

"Peter followed a highly acclaimed playing career by becoming a hugely admired and wonderfully entertaining commentator.

"Sandy played a pivotal role in raising the image and popularity of British and European golf with his exceptional winning performances in the 1985 British Open and the 1988 U.S. Masters."

Lyle also triumphed at the 1987 Players Championship in Florida, the event known as golf's unofficial fifth major. The Scot won 29 tournaments worldwide.

"I am very excited to be honoured by the World Golf Hall of Fame," said the 53-year-old former Ryder Cup player. "To be placed in the company of the greatest names in our game is very special."

Alliss won 23 tournaments worldwide during the 1950s and 1960s, including three British PGA Championships, and once captured the Italian, Spanish and Portuguese opens in three consecutive weeks.

The Englishman was also selected for every Britain and Ireland Ryder Cup team bar one from 1953-69.

"This is all very unexpected," said the 80-year-old. "I am delighted, surprised, humbled and honoured to be thought of in this way."