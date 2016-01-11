Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 968 2. (2) Russell Knox (Britain) 920 3. (3) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 748 4. (4) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 732 5. (5) Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 695 6. (6) Kevin Na (U.S.) 631 7. (87) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 586 8. (8) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 586 9. (7) Jason Bohn (U.S.) 560 10. (9) Peter Malnati (U.S.) 468 11. (37) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 454 12. (12) Alex Cejka (Germany) 347 13. (10) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 347 14. (11) Adam Scott (Australia) 301 15. (13) Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 259 16. (14) William McGirt (U.S.) 258 17. (15) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 233 18. (16) Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 227 19. (54) Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 216 20. (17) Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 215 21. (124) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 213 21. (18) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 213 23. (33) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 209 24. (75) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 206 25. (19) Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 196 26. (20) Russell Henley (U.S.) 194 27. (21) Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 192 28. (22) Jon Curran (U.S.) 192 29. (23) Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 191 30. (155) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 190