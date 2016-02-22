Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings
1. (1) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 1083
2. (2) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1073
3. (3) Russell Knox (Britain) 920
4. (4) Kevin Na (U.S.) 860
5. (5) Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 794
6. (6) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 763
7. (9) Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 739
8. (7) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 732
9. (10) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 722
10. (8) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 719
11. (105) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 656
12. (11) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 644
13. (12) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 634
14. (13) Jason Bohn (U.S.) 605
15. (14) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 561
16. (36) Adam Scott (Australia) 558
17. (15) Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 526
18. (16) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 510
19. (17) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 506
20. (25) K.J. Choi (South Korea) 503
21. (18) Peter Malnati (U.S.) 473
22. (19) David Lingmerth (Sweden) 469
23. (20) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 447
24. (21) Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 443
25. (77) Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 443
26. (22) Kim Si-Woo (South Korea) 442
27. (23) Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 420
28. (27) Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 403
29. (28) William McGirt (U.S.) 401
30. (24) Alex Cejka (Germany) 399