Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 1083 2. (2) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1073 3. (3) Russell Knox (Britain) 920 4. (4) Kevin Na (U.S.) 860 5. (5) Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 794 6. (6) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 763 7. (9) Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 739 8. (7) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 732 9. (10) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 722 10. (8) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 719 11. (105) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 656 12. (11) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 644 13. (12) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 634 14. (13) Jason Bohn (U.S.) 605 15. (14) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 561 16. (36) Adam Scott (Australia) 558 17. (15) Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 526 18. (16) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 510 19. (17) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 506 20. (25) K.J. Choi (South Korea) 503 21. (18) Peter Malnati (U.S.) 473 22. (19) David Lingmerth (Sweden) 469 23. (20) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 447 24. (21) Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 443 25. (77) Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 443 26. (22) Kim Si-Woo (South Korea) 442 27. (23) Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 420 28. (27) Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 403 29. (28) William McGirt (U.S.) 401 30. (24) Alex Cejka (Germany) 399