Oct 31 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (3) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 850 2. (1) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 614 3. (2) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 533 4. (17) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 375 5. (3) Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 300 6. (89) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 265 7. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 258 8. (7) Paul Casey (Britain) 240 9. (5) Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 214 10. (6) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 200 11. (17) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 192 12. (38) Bill Haas (U.S.) 172 13. (8) Anirban Lahiri (India) 163 14. (16) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 149 15. (50) Luke List (U.S.) 145 16. (23) Russell Knox (Britain) 143 17. (9) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 138 18. (10) Michael Kim (U.S.) 134 18. (10) Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 134 20. (35) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 129 21. Rory McIlroy (Britain) 128 22. (12) Kevin Na (U.S.) 124 23. (23) Adam Scott (Australia) 123 24. Greg Owen (Britain) 117 25. (23) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 114 26. (13) Marc Leishman (Australia) 110 27. Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 96 27. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 96 29. (28) Kim Meen-Whee (South Korea) 89 30. (14) Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 88