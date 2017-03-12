Golf-Blazing birdie run puts Hadwin in U.S. Open hunt
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.
March 12 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1737 2. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1736 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 1353 4. (15) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 1040 5. (4) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1010 6. (5) Pat Perez (U.S.) 951 7. (6) Jon Rahm (Spain) 941 8. (7) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 901 9. (8) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 816 10. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 773 11. (10) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 744 12. (11) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 653 13. (12) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 627 14. (13) Rod Pampling (Australia) 572 15. (14) Justin Rose (Britain) 543 16. (16) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 484 17. (17) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 472 18. (19) Webb Simpson (U.S.) 456 19. (18) Russell Knox (Britain) 453 20. (20) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 429 21. (26) Luke List (U.S.) 425 22. (22) Bill Haas (U.S.) 424 23. (21) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 421 24. (42) Tony Finau (U.S.) 421 25. (23) Martin Laird (Britain) 412 26. (24) Paul Casey (Britain) 405 27. (25) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 401 28. (32) Lucas Glover (U.S.) 400 29. (65) Jim Herman (U.S.) 399 30. (27) Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 397
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Mexican Roberto Diaz did not want to get his hopes up of playing in the U.S. Open so the alternate convinced himself that Phil Mickelson was going to show up at Erin Hills to take his place on the tee box right up until early Thursday morning.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 The 117th U.S. Open started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at Erin Hills in the second major championship of the year.