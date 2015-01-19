Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (8) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 957 2. (1) Robert Streb (U.S.) 814 3. (2) Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 721 4. (3) Ben Martin (U.S.) 655 5. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 625 6. (5) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 591 7. (6) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 591 8. (7) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 575 9. (31) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 489 10. (9) Tim Clark (South Africa) 449 11. (13) Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 449 12. (11) Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 420 13. (10) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 411 14. (12) Steven Bowditch (Australia) 404 15. (14) Nick Taylor (Canada) 369 16. (25) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 367 17. (15) Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 363 18. (17) Russell Henley (U.S.) 337 19. (16) Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 329 20. (23) Russell Knox (Britain) 299 21. (46) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 291 22. (18) Tony Finau (U.S.) 287 23. (19) Jason Bohn (U.S.) 284 24. (20) Kevin Na (U.S.) 265 25. (26) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 265 26. (35) Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 253 27. (21) Danny Lee (New Zealand) 251 28. (22) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 249 29. (24) Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 237 30. (96) Harris English (U.S.) 231