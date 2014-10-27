Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (18) Robert Streb (U.S.) 600 2. (1) Ben Martin (U.S.) 552 3. (1) Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 500 4. (31) Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 308 5. (3) Steven Bowditch (Australia) 300 5. (3) Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 300 7. Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 245 8. (10) Tony Finau (U.S.) 200 9. (5) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 193 10. (6) Russell Knox (Britain) 192 11. (7) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 189 12. (11) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 189 13. (8) Martin Laird (Britain) 174 14. (33) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 169 15. (9) Bryce Molder (U.S.) 151 16. (16) Webb Simpson (U.S.) 142 17. (22) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 137 18. (44) Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 126 19. (12) Retief Goosen (South Africa) 125 19. (12) Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 125 21. (14) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 123 22. (15) Scott Brown (U.S.) 122 23. (17) Spencer Levin (U.S.) 112 24. (101) Ken Duke (U.S.) 112 25. (40) David Lingmerth (Sweden) 110 26. Russell Henley (U.S.) 109 26. Chris Kirk (U.S.) 109 28. (25) Robert Allenby (Australia) 105 29. (65) Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 97 30. (35) Zachary Blair (U.S.) 94