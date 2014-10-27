UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
