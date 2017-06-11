Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
June 11 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 2270 2. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1977 3. (3) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1875 4. (4) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1708 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1459 6. (6) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1452 7. (7) Pat Perez (U.S.) 1426 8. (8) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 1319 9. (9) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 1236 10. (36) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 1150 11. (10) Brian Harman (U.S.) 1132 12. (11) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 1067 13. (18) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 1018 14. (12) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1001 15. (13) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 998 16. (14) Marc Leishman (Australia) 995 17. (15) Justin Rose (Britain) 984 18. (16) Russell Henley (U.S.) 956 19. (17) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 934 20. (19) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 863 21. (20) Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 858 22. (21) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 853 23. (22) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 812 24. (31) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 809 25. (23) Kim Si Woo (South Korea) 767 26. (24) Paul Casey (Britain) 765 27. (25) Cameron Smith (Australia) 762 28. (26) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 747 29. (30) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 741 30. (27) Bill Haas (U.S.) 733
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.