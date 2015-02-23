Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 1113 2. (3) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 888 3. (2) Robert Streb (U.S.) 879 4. (7) Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 834 5. (4) Jason Day (Australia) 810 6. (6) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 794 7. (5) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 767 8. (55) James Hahn (U.S.) 736 9. (12) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 728 10. (8) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 721 11. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 704 12. (11) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 689 13. (10) Ben Martin (U.S.) 684 14. (13) Bill Haas (U.S.) 616 15. (15) Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 552 16. (14) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 546 17. (16) Harris English (U.S.) 540 18. (17) Nick Watney (U.S.) 540 19. (18) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 494 20. (19) Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 483 21. (20) Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 476 22. (21) Tim Clark (South Africa) 449 23. (29) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 418 24. (22) Martin Laird (Britain) 416 25. (30) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 409 26. (25) Tony Finau (U.S.) 404 27. (23) Steven Bowditch (Australia) 404 28. (24) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 391 29. (26) Scott Stallings (U.S.) 391 30. (27) Nick Taylor (Canada) 378