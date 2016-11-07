Nov 7 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 850 2. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 614 3. (3) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 556 4. (139) Rod Pampling (Australia) 507 5. (4) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 379 6. (109) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 316 7. (5) Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 300 8. (6) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 265 9. (7) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 258 10. (43) Lucas Glover (U.S.) 250 11. (8) Paul Casey (Britain) 240 12. (10) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 236 13. (9) Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 232 14. (17) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 223 15. (27) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 211 16. (11) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 196 17. (15) Luke List (U.S.) 192 18. (12) Bill Haas (U.S.) 172 19. (13) Anirban Lahiri (India) 163 20. (14) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 149 21. (16) Russell Knox (Britain) 143 22. (18) Michael Kim (U.S.) 140 23. (31) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 134 24. (18) Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 134 25. (117) Harris English (U.S.) 129 26. (20) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 129 27. (21) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 128 28. (33) James Hahn (U.S.) 127 29. (22) Kevin Na (U.S.) 124 30. (66) Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 123