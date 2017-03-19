Golf-Blazing birdie run puts Hadwin in U.S. Open hunt
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.
March 19 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1746 2. (1) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1737 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 1353 4. (4) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 1140 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1010 6. (6) Pat Perez (U.S.) 997 7. (7) Jon Rahm (Spain) 941 8. (8) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 901 9. (10) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 838 10. (9) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 816 11. (60) Marc Leishman (Australia) 778 12. (11) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 744 13. (13) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 700 14. (12) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 658 15. (15) Justin Rose (Britain) 599 16. (42) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 582 17. (14) Rod Pampling (Australia) 572 18. (23) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 506 19. (28) Lucas Glover (U.S.) 485 20. (16) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 484 21. (17) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 472 22. (21) Luke List (U.S.) 471 23. (18) Webb Simpson (U.S.) 456 24. (19) Russell Knox (Britain) 453 25. (24) Tony Finau (U.S.) 448 26. (20) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 448 27. (31) Brian Harman (U.S.) 440 28. (85) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 438 29. (22) Bill Haas (U.S.) 424 30. (25) Martin Laird (Britain) 419
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Mexican Roberto Diaz did not want to get his hopes up of playing in the U.S. Open so the alternate convinced himself that Phil Mickelson was going to show up at Erin Hills to take his place on the tee box right up until early Thursday morning.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 The 117th U.S. Open started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at Erin Hills in the second major championship of the year.