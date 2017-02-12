Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 12
Swansea City 2 Alfie Mawson 36, Martin Olsson 45+2
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 20,391
- - -
Burnley 1 Robbie Brady 24
Chelsea 1 Pedro 7
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,744
- - -
Saturday, February 11
Liverpool 2 Sadio Mane 16,18
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,159
- - -
West Ham United 2 Sofiane Feghouli 63, Manuel Lanzini 86
West Bromwich Albion 2 Nacer Chadli 6, Gareth McAuley 90+3
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,983
- - -
Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 32, Anthony Martial 60
Watford 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,301
- - -
Middlesbrough 0
Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,496
- - -
Stoke City 1 Joe Allen 67
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,007
- - -
Sunderland 0
Southampton 4 Manolo Gabbiadini 30,45, Jason Denayer 88og, Shane Long 90+2
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 39,931
- - -
Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 34,90+3pen
Hull City 0
Red Card: Sam Clucas 90+1
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,962
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 13
Bournemouth v Manchester City (2000)