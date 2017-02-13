Feb 13 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1697 2. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1614 3. (16) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 910 4. (3) Pat Perez (U.S.) 907 5. (4) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 827 6. (5) Jon Rahm (Spain) 771 7. (6) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 716 8. (7) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 610 9. (8) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 584 10. (9) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560 11. (13) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 549 12. (10) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 520 13. (11) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 481 14. (12) Russell Knox (Britain) 449 15. (14) Webb Simpson (U.S.) 431 16. (15) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 417 17. (17) Justin Rose (Britain) 417 18. (18) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 404 19. (19) Luke List (U.S.) 393 20. (105) Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 393 21. (21) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 376 22. (20) Brian Harman (U.S.) 375 23. (23) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 356 24. (22) Pan Cheng Tsung (Taiwan) 349 25. (24) Chez Reavie (U.S.) 334 26. (25) Martin Laird (Britain) 332 27. (26) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 328 28. (27) Bill Haas (U.S.) 325 29. (28) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 321 30. (29) Lucas Glover (U.S.) 316