June 25 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 2270 2. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 2145 3. (3) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 2060 4. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1979 5. (4) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1708 6. (5) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 1534 7. (7) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1458 8. (12) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 1450 9. (8) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 1429 10. (9) Pat Perez (U.S.) 1426 11. (10) Brian Harman (U.S.) 1420 12. (11) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 1246 13. (13) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 1186 14. (15) Marc Leishman (Australia) 1072 15. (14) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1049 16. (16) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 1018 17. (17) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 998 18. (18) Russell Henley (U.S.) 989 19. (19) Justin Rose (Britain) 984 20. (30) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 924 21. (20) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 906 22. (27) Paul Casey (Britain) 904 23. (21) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 862 24. (22) Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 861 25. (23) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 851 26. (24) Bill Haas (U.S.) 843 27. (25) Kim Si Woo (South Korea) 832 28. (26) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 816 29. (28) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 781 30. (35) Webb Simpson (U.S.) 775