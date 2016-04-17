Golf-Mickelson breaks par for 50th time at Masters
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Phil Mickelson broke par for the 50th time at Augusta National on Thursday, overcoming the whipping winds for a one-under-par 71 in the opening round at the U.S. Masters.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Fred Couples is not surprised by much at the Augusta National after teeing it up at 32 U.S. Masters, but Thursday's opening round whipped up something that even he had never experienced before. "It was hard. It was windy," said 57-year-old Couples after returning a very solid one-over 73. "I've never seen it like this."
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Rory McIlroy rode a late fightback to card an even-par 72 at the Augusta National on Thursday, keeping alive the world number two's hopes of a maiden U.S. Masters title to complete his collection of golf's four majors.