Golf-Masters first round whips up something different

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Fred Couples is not surprised by much at the Augusta National after teeing it up at 32 U.S. Masters, but Thursday's opening round whipped up something that even he had never experienced before. "It was hard. It was windy," said 57-year-old Couples after returning a very solid one-over 73. "I've never seen it like this."