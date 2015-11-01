Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (11) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 645 2. (3) Kevin Na (U.S.) 617 3. (1) Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 563 4. (2) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 500 5. Adam Scott (Australia) 300 6. (4) Jason Bohn (U.S.) 299 7. (5) Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 215 8. (41) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 213 9. (8) Alex Cejka (Germany) 207 10. (21) Tony Finau (U.S.) 166 11. (41) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 160 12. (6) Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 158 13. (19) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 155 14. (7) Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 155 15. (8) Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 154 16. (10) Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 146 17. (21) Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 142 18. (52) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 129 19. (76) James Hahn (U.S.) 127 20. (12) William McGirt (U.S.) 123 21. (23) Chad Campbell (U.S.) 122 22. (36) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 119 23. (16) Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 115 24. (32) Spencer Levin (U.S.) 114 25. (13) Russell Henley (U.S.) 102 26. (34) Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 101 27. (14) Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 101 28. (96) Brian Harman (U.S.) 100 29. (27) Nick Watney (U.S.) 99 30. (41) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 96