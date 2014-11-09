Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 605 2. (2) Robert Streb (U.S.) 600 3. (3) Ben Martin (U.S.) 552 4. Bubba Watson (U.S.) 550 5. (4) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 541 6. (84) Tim Clark (South Africa) 366 7. (5) Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 363 8. (6) Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 356 9. (7) Steven Bowditch (Australia) 325 10. (9) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 265 11. (8) Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 263 12. (10) Kevin Na (U.S.) 259 13. (10) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 249 14. (10) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 222 15. (13) Tony Finau (U.S.) 200 16. (14) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 193 17. (15) Russell Knox (Britain) 192 18. (16) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 189 19. (17) Martin Laird (Britain) 174 20. (22) John Senden (Australia) 172 21. (18) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 169 22. (28) Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 166 23. (36) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 165 24. (32) Lee Westwood (Britain) 165 25. (19) Retief Goosen (South Africa) 162 26. (29) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 157 27. Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 152 27. Graeme McDowell (Britain) 152 29. (20) Bryce Molder (U.S.) 151 30. (59) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 151