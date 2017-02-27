Golf-Blazing birdie run puts Hadwin in U.S. Open hunt
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1697 2. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1627 3. (3) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 947 4. (4) Pat Perez (U.S.) 934 5. (5) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 891 6. (6) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 803 7. (12) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 794 8. (7) Jon Rahm (Spain) 771 9. (8) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 719 10. (58) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 719 11. (9) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 645 12. (10) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 610 13. (11) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560 14. (13) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 540 15. (14) Justin Rose (Britain) 526 16. (15) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 484 17. (16) Russell Knox (Britain) 449 18. (17) Webb Simpson (U.S.) 444 19. (18) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 424 20. (19) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 417 21. (20) Martin Laird (Britain) 412 22. (21) Luke List (U.S.) 400 23. (22) Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 393 24. (23) Bill Haas (U.S.) 388 25. (25) Brian Harman (U.S.) 384 26. (24) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 376 27. (30) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 372 28. (27) Pan Cheng Tsung (Taiwan) 365 29. (26) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 356 30. (31) Lucas Glover (U.S.) 354
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Mexican Roberto Diaz did not want to get his hopes up of playing in the U.S. Open so the alternate convinced himself that Phil Mickelson was going to show up at Erin Hills to take his place on the tee box right up until early Thursday morning.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 The 117th U.S. Open started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at Erin Hills in the second major championship of the year.