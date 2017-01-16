Jan 16 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1614 2. (1) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1177 3. (3) Pat Perez (U.S.) 754 4. (4) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 648 5. (5) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 643 6. (6) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560 7. (7) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 481 8. (8) Russell Knox (Britain) 449 9. (13) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 411 10. (10) Luke List (U.S.) 382 11. (9) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 356 12. (39) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 335 13. (11) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 330 14. (12) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 316 15. (14) Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 300 15. Justin Rose (Britain) 300 17. (33) Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 288 18. (15) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 281 19. (27) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 281 20. (16) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 279 21. (24) Bill Haas (U.S.) 277 22. (29) Chez Reavie (U.S.) 276 23. (17) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 270 24. (18) Lucas Glover (U.S.) 266 25. (19) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 258 26. (20) Anirban Lahiri (India) 241 27. (21) Paul Casey (Britain) 240 28. (22) Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 232 29. (23) Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 230 30. (25) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 219