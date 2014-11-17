Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (2) Robert Streb (U.S.) 681 2. (1) Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 605 3. (3) Ben Martin (U.S.) 574 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 550 5. (5) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 541 6. Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 519 7. (111) Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 368 8. (6) Tim Clark (South Africa) 366 9. (7) Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 363 10. (8) Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 356 11. (11) Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 329 12. (162) Nick Taylor (Canada) 325 13. (9) Steven Bowditch (Australia) 325 14. (15) Tony Finau (U.S.) 287 15. (80) Jason Bohn (U.S.) 284 16. (10) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 265 17. (12) Kevin Na (U.S.) 259 18. (67) Danny Lee (New Zealand) 251 19. (13) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 249 20. (17) Russell Knox (Britain) 242 21. (78) Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 237 22. (14) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 222 23. (18) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 207 24. (16) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 193 25. (34) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 189 26. (46) Ken Duke (U.S.) 178 27. (53) Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 177 28. (19) Martin Laird (Britain) 174 29. (126) Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 173 30. (20) John Senden (Australia) 172
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.