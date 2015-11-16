Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings
1. Russell Knox (Britain) 876
2. Justin Thomas (U.S.) 688
3. Kevin Na (U.S.) 631
4. Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 607
5. Jason Bohn (U.S.) 560
6. Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 534
7. Graeme McDowell (Britain) 500
8. Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 388
9. Peter Malnati (U.S.) 375
10. Adam Scott (Australia) 301
11. William McGirt (U.S.) 258
12. Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 235
13. Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 227
14. Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 215
15. Brendan Steele (U.S.) 213
16. Alex Cejka (Germany) 207
17. Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 190
18. Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 186
19. Spencer Levin (U.S.) 177
20. David Toms (U.S.) 170
21. Charles Howell III (U.S.) 169
22. Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 169
23. Tony Finau (U.S.) 166
24. Scott Piercy (U.S.) 163
25. Branden Grace (South Africa) 163
26. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 160
27. Ryan Moore (U.S.) 155
28. Patrick Reed (U.S.) 154
29. Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 150
30. Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 147