Golf-Tiger takes another comeback step, glad he can take any
Feb 1 Tiger Woods will take the next step on his comeback this week at the Dubai Desert Classic, a step that just a few months ago he was not at all sure he would be able to take.
June 27 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 2167 2. (2) Adam Scott (Australia) 1912 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 1861 4. (4) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1725 5. (5) Russell Knox (Britain) 1401 6. (6) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 1352 7. (7) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 1326 8. (11) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1293 9. (8) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1274 10. (10) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 1266 11. (9) Kevin Na (U.S.) 1258 12. (12) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1196 13. (13) William McGirt (U.S.) 1183 14. (14) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 1157 15. (15) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 1155 16. (16) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1151 17. (17) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 1143 18. (20) Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 1139 19. (18) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 1126 20. (19) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 1093 21. (21) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 1064 22. (22) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 1042 23. (23) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 1008 24. (24) Branden Grace (South Africa) 988 25. (25) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 960 26. (26) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 959 27. (36) Bill Haas (U.S.) 957 28. (27) Harris English (U.S.) 938 29. (28) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 931 30. (30) Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 900
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 10.16 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.45 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.01 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.48 5. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.82 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.82 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.08 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.67 9. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.31 10. (10) Alexander Noren (S
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1614 2. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1197 3. (3) Pat Perez (U.S.) 858 4. (4) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 781 5. (5) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 648 6. (67) Jon Rahm (Spain) 625 7. (6) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 610 8. (14) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 584 9. (7) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560 10. (8) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 481 11. (9) Russell Knox (Britain) 449