March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 1150 2. (3) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 1088 3. (7) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 1076 4. (40) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 910 5. (2) Robert Streb (U.S.) 903 6. (13) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 877 7. (49) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 864 8. (4) Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 862 9. (5) Jason Day (Australia) 847 10. (8) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 834 11. (6) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 825 12. (9) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 790 13. (11) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 772 14. (10) James Hahn (U.S.) 736 15. (28) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 733 16. (12) Ben Martin (U.S.) 719 17. (14) Bill Haas (U.S.) 708 18. (18) Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 603 19. (15) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 603 20. (19) Harris English (U.S.) 603 21. (20) Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 589 22. (17) Nick Watney (U.S.) 584 23. (16) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 581 24. (23) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 574 25. (22) Russell Knox (Britain) 534 26. (21) Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 515 27. (24) Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 513 28. (98) Alex Cejka (Germany) 507 29. (26) Paul Casey (Britain) 492 30. (29) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 480