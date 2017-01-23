Jan 23 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1614 2. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1177 3. (3) Pat Perez (U.S.) 754 4. (4) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 743 5. (5) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 643 6. (69) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 610 7. (6) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560 8. (7) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 481 9. (8) Russell Knox (Britain) 449 10. (48) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 439 11. (9) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 411 12. (10) Luke List (U.S.) 393 13. (11) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 368 14. (19) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 339 15. (12) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 335 16. (22) Chez Reavie (U.S.) 334 17. (13) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 330 18. (21) Bill Haas (U.S.) 325 19. (18) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 321 20. (14) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 316 21. (15) Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 307 22. (15) Justin Rose (Britain) 300 23. (23) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 300 24. (17) Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 288 25. (20) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 279 26. (24) Lucas Glover (U.S.) 278 27. (67) Brian Harman (U.S.) 275 28. (26) Anirban Lahiri (India) 271 29. (31) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 269 30. (25) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 258