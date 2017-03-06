Golf-Blazing birdie run puts Hadwin in U.S. Open hunt
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.
March 6 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1737 2. (1) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1736 3. (6) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 1353 4. (3) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1010 5. (4) Pat Perez (U.S.) 951 6. (8) Jon Rahm (Spain) 941 7. (5) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 901 8. (7) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 811 9. (10) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 773 10. (9) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 744 11. (11) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 645 12. (12) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 610 13. (13) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560 14. (15) Justin Rose (Britain) 543 15. (14) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 540 16. (16) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 484 17. (20) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 472 18. (17) Russell Knox (Britain) 453 19. (18) Webb Simpson (U.S.) 444 20. (19) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 424 21. (27) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 421 22. (24) Bill Haas (U.S.) 412 23. (21) Martin Laird (Britain) 412 24. (31) Paul Casey (Britain) 405 25. (26) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 401 26. (22) Luke List (U.S.) 400 27. (23) Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 393 28. (25) Brian Harman (U.S.) 384 29. (28) Pan Cheng Tsung (Taiwan) 365 30. (50) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 358
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Mexican Roberto Diaz did not want to get his hopes up of playing in the U.S. Open so the alternate convinced himself that Phil Mickelson was going to show up at Erin Hills to take his place on the tee box right up until early Thursday morning.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 The 117th U.S. Open started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at Erin Hills in the second major championship of the year.