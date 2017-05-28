May 28 Kevin Kisner sank a five-foot par-saving putt at the final hole to clinch a one-stroke victory at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday.

Kisner carded a closing 66 to finish at 10-under-par 270 at Colonial Country Club, securing his second career victory on the PGA Tour, to go along with six runner-up finishes.

"I'm just happy to win any tournament, but especially here. I love this place," Kisner said in a greenside interview.

Fellow Americans Jordan Spieth (65) and Sean O'Hair (66) and Spaniard Jon Rahm (66) tied for second on nine-under.

Rahm had the best chance to force a playoff, but missed a 10-foot birdie putt at the last.

Overnight leader Webb Simpson (71) bogeyed the par-four 18th to finish two shots behind. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)