Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
May 28 Kevin Kisner sank a five-foot par-saving putt at the final hole to clinch a one-stroke victory at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday.
Kisner carded a closing 66 to finish at 10-under-par 270 at Colonial Country Club, securing his second career victory on the PGA Tour, to go along with six runner-up finishes.
"I'm just happy to win any tournament, but especially here. I love this place," Kisner said in a greenside interview.
Fellow Americans Jordan Spieth (65) and Sean O'Hair (66) and Spaniard Jon Rahm (66) tied for second on nine-under.
Rahm had the best chance to force a playoff, but missed a 10-foot birdie putt at the last.
Overnight leader Webb Simpson (71) bogeyed the par-four 18th to finish two shots behind. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.