GLENEAGLES, Scotland, Aug 23 - Two lesser lights of the
European Tour made their mark on the first day of the Johnnie
Walker Championship when attention had been focused on who would
make this year's European Ryder Cup team.
Chasing the last of the 10 automatic places, Nicolas
Colsaerts of Belgium shot an early 69 - he must finish first or
second on Sunday to guarantee his debut against the United
States at Medinah next month.
Scotland's Paul Lawrie and Francesco Molinari of Italy, who
have already qualified for the team, shot impressive 68s later
on a day when Gleneagles was swept by a gusting wind.
But by the close of the first day they were chasing
Australian Brett Rumford and Norway's Knut Borsheim who shared
the lead after shooting five-under-par 67s.
Borsheim is 215th in this year's race to Dubai with a best
finish of tied 16th at the Madeira Islands Open and Rumford's
form has been little better for the past two years.
In 2010 the 35-year-old, a three-times Tour winner from
Perth, had six top-10 finishes. But since his wife gave birth to
twins he has found himself distracted.
"I have been trying to fit in seven-hour practice sessions,"
he said. "But I have been trying to be there for my girls as
well and be as good a father as I can be, trying to juggle many
things at once."
But after taking advice from a sports psychologist, Rumford
believes his game could be getting back on track.
Lawrie admitted after his seven-birdie round that being in
contention for a Ryder Cup recall after a 13-year absence, since
he won the Qatar Masters in February, had affected his game.
"You can never know how much the Ryder Cup plays on your
mind - you're looking at the list and wondering whether someone
is going to pass you," he said.
"I have been struggling a bit with my ball striking,
grinding it out a bit and it's got me down. I have been a bit
grumpy over the last couple of months.
"But I have been grinning like a Cheshire cat since it was
confirmed that I have made the team because I wanted to get in
so badly. And now I am in the team the good ball-striking has
come back."
Colsaerts will have been the focus of attention for European
captain Jose Maria Olazabal. If the Belgian does not finish in
the top two he will have to rely on a wild-card pick.
"Obviously the big goal is playing," said the 29-year-old
after a round which started on the 11th tee and included a run
of four birdies in five holes from the 14th.
"But if I can get myself into the team automatically it
would be a big boost. After the way I have been playing for the
past year I feel okay playing in this company.
"And I know that on any given day I can take on anybody,
which is why I have done so well in matchplay events."
(Editing by Robert Woodward)