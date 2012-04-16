April 15 Sweden's Carl Pettersson won the Heritage Classic at Hilton Head on Sunday to claim his fifth career PGA title as Luke Donald gave up his number one ranking to Rory McIlroy.

Pettersson shot a final round two-under-par 69 to finish the tournament at 14-under, a comfortable five shots clear of his nearest rival, former Masters champion Zach Johnson (70).

Colt Knost's chances of winning his first PGA Tour title ended when he fired a 74 to finish third, a shot behind American Johnson, while Kevin Stadler (68) and Billy Mayfair (69) tied for fourth at six-under.

Donald needed to finish eighth or better to retain his number one ranking but the Englishman tied for 37th, ensuring Northern Ireland's McIlroy will leapfrog back to the top.

Tne outcome was never in doubt after Pettersson birdied three of the first five holes in Sunday. It was his first PGA Tour win since the 2010 Canadian Open and saw him match his countryman Jesper Parnevik's total of PGA Tour titles. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)