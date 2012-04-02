April 2 Skydiving golfer Digvijay Singh is
hungry for more success following his surprise breakthrough
victory at the Panasonic Open India at the weekend.
Adrenaline junkie Singh, who lost his card last season and
missed three cuts in four starts this year, made four birdies in
the final six holes on Sunday for his maiden title in Delhi.
"There's no better feeling than winning an Asian Tour event
in India," the 40-year-old said on Monday before his thoughts
turned to this week's Singapore Classic.
"I've won on the local circuit before but this takes the
biscuit," Singh added after ending a 12-year wait for an Asian
Tour victory since his debut in 2000.
He will be up against some 40 tour champions, including
current Order of Merit leader Jbe Kruger of South Africa and
India's twice Asian Tour number one Jeev Milkha Singh.
Digvijay Singh had spent his career in the shadows of
brother-in-law Jyoti Randhawa, the first Indian to win the Asian
Order of Merit in 2002, until his Delhi triumph.
"I told my caddie to keep reminding me about my rhythm on
every shot. Even if I find a bush, it would be in the bush with
rhythm," said Singh, who rose to ninth on the Order of Merit.
"This is very special for me. I've come close but couldn't
convert."
Watching younger Indian players Himmat Rai, Anirban Lahiri,
S.S.P. Chowrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar all winning on the Asian
Tour had left Singh wondering if his chance to join them would
ever arrive.
"I wasn't disheartened," insisted Singh, who has made over
60 skydives to date.
"I told myself this is where I am and I should make the most
of it. It was frustrating that everybody has won it, except me.
"I'll be honest. I did have a victory speech in my head when
I was driving up here (on Sunday).
"I kept thinking what I was going to say if I won. It is a
very good field and I thought to myself that some of the guys
here have won enough.
"I told myself this one is mine and I'm going to take it."
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by John
O'Brien)
