June 22 Mikko Ilonen celebrated his 300th European Tour appearance with a 13-under-par victory at the Irish Open at the Fota Island Resort in County Cork on Sunday.

The Finn led the European Tour event from start to finish, establishing a good lead with a then course-record 64 in his first round on Thursday.

He carded a final round one-under 70 to finish with a 271 total and beat Italian Edoardo Molinari by a single shot.

The 34-year-old started the day with a one-shot lead and birdies on the second and fourth helped him keep the challengers at bay to win his third tour title.

Englishman Danny Willet bettered Ilonen's course record with a third-round 63, including a hole-in-one, but could only finish third with compatriot Matthew Baldwin and Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden, two shots adrift of Ilonen. (Reporting By Sam Holden; editing by Martyn Herman)