Golf-Munoz pads Greenbrier lead
July 7 Sebastian Munoz followed up his opening 61 with a three-under-par 67 to increase his lead to three strokes after the second round of the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Friday.
LONDON, England, July 7 Defending champion and tournament host Rory McIlroy was set to miss the cut at the Irish Open after a second-round 73 at Portstewart Golf Club. The world number four had opened with a 72 on Thursday to give him a halfway total of one over par, well outside the projected cut of 2 under.
This would be the fourth time in five years McIlroy has missed the cut at the Irish championship. The odd year is 2016 - when he not only made the cut but won the tournament.
"I felt like I was battling well, two under through 13 and with another par five coming up, and to bogey the sixth took the wind out of my sails," said McIlroy, who showed his frustration by slamming his driver to the ground after a poor drive at the 16th.
"My short game, in general, it's just silly mistakes," he said. "I'm just not being very efficient with my scoring and that's why I'm making it difficult for myself. Just need to tidy up the short game a little bit; I feel like the long game is there."
McIlroy will compete in next week's Scottish Open before heading down to Royal Birkdale for the British Open.
"Obviously, I might have a few commitments here this weekend, but I need to practice," he said. "I need to get sharp and get ready for next week and ultimately for The Open in a couple week's time."
(Reporting by Neil Robinson)
July 7 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Greenbrier Classic at the par-70 course on Friday in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The cut was set at 139. -12 Juan Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) 61 67 -9 Ben Martin (U.S.) 64 67 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 65 66 -8 Davis Love III (U.S.) 63 69 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 64 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 64 68 -7 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.)
July 7 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Irish Open at the par-72 course on Friday in Londonderry. The cut was set at 140. -13 Daniel Im (U.S.) 64 67 Benjamin Hebert (France) 64 67 -12 Jon Rahm (Spain) 65 67 -11 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 67 66 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 65 68 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 65 68 -10 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 67 67 -9 David Drysdale (Britain)