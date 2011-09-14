TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan's top golfer Ryo Ishikawa has been fined $26,000 for pulling out of two tournaments in August and September, local media reported on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old withdrew from the Kansai Open and last week's Toshin tournament, which he missed for the second year running, citing a sore shoulder.

But Japan's JGTO Tour took a dim view of Ishikawa's decision to pull out again and slapped him with the first such fines for three years on the men's tour as punishment.

"As a tour with sponsors, two successive no-shows causes problems," JGTO chairman Tadashi Koizumi told Japan's Yomiuri newspaper. "We will get tough with fines from next year."

Ishikawa apologised and produced a doctor's note.

"My left shoulder felt like it was about to dislocate," Japan's brightest hope for a future men's major champion told the Nikkan Sports.

"The doctor told me if I played on, it would develop into chronic inflammation so I made the tough decision to withdraw.

"Last year I was playing in Europe so had to pull out. It's bad timing."

