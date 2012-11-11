Nov 11 Ryo Ishikawa ended a two-year title drought with victory at the Taiheiyo Masters on Sunday to become the youngest golfer to win 10 times on the Japanese Tour.

The 21-year-old held a one-stroke lead going into the final round on Sunday and fired a four-under-par 68 to seal victory for the first time since he won the event in 2010.

Ishikawa, affectionately known as the "bashful prince", has already amassed numerous records in his young career and added another by eclipsing Japanese compatriot Yuta Ikeda as the youngest player to claim so many wins on the tour.

Ikeda achieved the feat at 26, while Japanese golfing great Jumbo Ozaki was the previous record holder doing so by 27. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)