Oct 5 World number three Rory McIlroy has been "knocking on the door" of winning another title since his U.S. Open triumph in June and the mop-haired Northern Irishman hopes his wait will come to an end at this week's Korea Open.

The 22-year-old followed back-to-back third-place finishes at the European Masters and Dutch Open with a runner-up spot at the Dunhill Links Championship last week and he believes he is in good form heading into the OneAsia event at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in the South Korean city of Cheonan.

"I haven't had another win since winning the U.S. Open but I have been knocking on the door," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I was very pleased with how I played last week, especially after the shaky start. I gave it a pretty good run and second was a decent finish and I am hoping to go one better this week."

McIlroy, who finished third at the tournament in 2009, will face American Rickie Fowler in the field, as well as Asia's first Major winner Y.E. Yang and his Korean compatriots Noh Seung-yul and Kim Kyung-tae.

"I really enjoyed myself two years ago when I came to Korea and I played well and could have won, but I finished third. Because of that I took the opportunity to come back and try and win an event that I have come close at before," McIlroy added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

