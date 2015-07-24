July 23 The Reignwood Pine Valley LPGA Classic in China has been postponed due to "a date conflict" and will not take place in Beijing in October, the LPGA Tour announced on Thursday.

The event had been scheduled from October 1-4.

However, the Tour said the decision would not impact the long-term future of the tournament, with an extension of the agreement being finalised for two more years, beginning in 2016.

"While we're certainly disappointed that we will not be in Beijing this Fall, we're excited that Reignwood is committed to this wonderful international Reignwood LPGA Classic event for two more years," said LPGA Commissioner Michael Whan.

This is not the first time the LPGA has accommodated the needs of a tournament facing a challenging date conflict in order to secure a longer term partnership, the Tour said in a statement.

Asked by Reuters for further details about the date conflict, LPGA chief communications officer Kraig Kann replied: "There are a number of factors at play that ultimately make this year's date a conflict situation.

"I don't know all the details about it as Mike is working closely -- and privately -- with our Chinese partners. He is not able to share more than that.

"Sure, we are disappointed but want to be good partners with our sponsor and we are glad to be working on a long term extension and excited about the future of this event."

The postponement of the Reignwood Pine Valley LPGA Classic leaves the 2015 LPGA schedule with just one event in China, the Oct 29-Nov. 1 Blue Bay LPGA at Hainan Island.

The Blue Bay will be part of a five-week LPGA Asian swing that will also include tournaments in Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)