March 30 Victory at this week's Kraft Nabisco
Championship would give South Korea's Choi Na-yeon her first
major title but would also require a leap of faith she was
unprepared for just 12 months ago.
Tradition dictates that the winner of the year's first
women's major at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California has
to jump into Poppies Pond, which borders the 18th green on the
Dinah Shore Tournament Course.
For Choi, who as a young child was saved from drowning by
her father, any thought of this celebratory plunge was once a
frightening prospect.
"Every day I look at the pond, but I don't know how to
swim," the 24-year-old Korean told reporters after carding a
flawless five-under-par 67 in Friday's second round to surge
into contention for the title. "I'm very scared of water.
"I told my caddie last year before the tournament started,
'If I win this tournament, I can't jump in the water. You have
to jump in. I can't. I'm very scared'. But he said, 'You don't
have to think about that. After you win, figure it out'.
"Even this year I talked to my caddie about it. But, you
know, if I win this tournament this week, I think I can do it."
Asked what had happened to her as a young child, Choi
replied: "When I was young, four or five years old, I was in the
lake with my family. I fell down in the water and I almost died
and my father saved me."
Since turning professional in late 2004, Choi has
established herself as one of the leading players on the LPGA
Tour, where she has triumphed five times.
In 2010, she won twice on the U.S. circuit before ending the
year by clinching the money list title and also the prestigious
Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average, with 69.8.
She has yet to win a major title, though, and this week
offers another chance to change that.
"This is one of my favourite tournaments," Choi said. "If I
win this tournament, I'd be very honoured and very happy."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Nick Mulvenney)