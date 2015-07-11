LANCASTER, Pennsylvania, July 11 Chella Choi of South Korea carded six birdies in a blistering, U.S. Women's Open record-setting 29 on the front nine as she posted a six-under-par 64 in the third round at Lancaster Country Club.

Choi, who began the sunny day tied for 54th after advancing to weekend play on the cut line of four over par, vaulted up to two-under-par 208, tied for fourth behind fellow Korean leader Amy Yang, who was just beginning her round at seven under par.

Choi, who showed that low scores were available, had yet another birdie opportunity at the 18th for a U.S. Women's Open record-tying 63 but missed a curling three-foot putt on the sloping green.

Five players had shot 30 for nine holes, the first being Pamela Wright at Indianwood in 1994.

The 24-year-old Choi balanced three birdies with three bogeys on the second nine at the hilly, parkland layout.

"I made birdies a lot today, maybe nine birdies," she said. "So my putting is good today."

Choi said a change of putters before the tournament had boosted her confidence, switching to a new Odyssey putter that is a little heavier and an inch longer than her previous model.

Choi said she was not aware that her final putt of the round at the 70th U.S. Women's Open was for a record-tying score.

"After the tournament somebody said," the still confident Choi said. "It's really close, right? Tomorrow I have one more day, right?"

