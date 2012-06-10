June 10 Shanshan Feng captured the LPGA Championship on Sunday after firing a final-round six-under-par 67 that made her the first person from mainland China to win a major golf championship.

Feng carded five birdies in a flawless round to finish at six-under 282, two shots clear of Japan's Mika Miyazato (69), Norway's Suzann Pettersen (70), Korea's Ji Eun-hee (72) and American Stacy Lewis (70).

The 22-year-old Feng, who started the day three shots off the lead, had three birdies in her opening eight holes to join the main contenders and then drained birdie putts on the 12th and 17th holes for a cushion the others could not close.

With the win at the year's second women's major, Feng moves to world number four.

Last year's winner and world number one Yani Tseng finished in a distant tie for 59th with a 13-over-par 301. (Reporting by Ben Everill in Del Mar, California; Editing by Frank Pingue)