HARRISON, New York, June 14 Park In-bee of South Korea closed with a superbly solid 68 to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship by five strokes on a hot, sunny day at Westchester Country Club on Sunday.

Park, who stretched her bogey-free string to a remarkable 56 holes, finished at a tournament record-tying 19-under-par with a 273 total to beat fellow South Korean Kim Sei-young, who shot 71 for 278.

It was a triple treat for Park, who won the event for the third year in a row, reclaimed the world number one ranking and avenged a sudden-death defeat to Kim in April's Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Lexi Thompson fired a 66 to charge into third at 12-under, one better than Brittany Lincicome (68), winner of the year's first major, the ANA Inspiration.

Morgan Pressel (70) and 17-year-old Canadian Brooke Henderson (71) tied for fifth on 282.

