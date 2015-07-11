LANCASTER, Pennsylvania, July 11 Amy Yang of South Korea fought off a late challenge by Stacy Lewis to retain a three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round of the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club.

The 24-year-old Yang shot a one-under 69 for a 54-hole total of eight-under-par 202, while world number three Lewis's 69 left her at five under par for the championship.

Chun In-gee, a 20-year-old South Korean, surged to third place with a two-under 68 for a four-under-par 206, one stroke better than Japanese Tour veteran Shiho Oyama, who shot a 71 after sliding back with a double-bogey at the par-four fifth.

Four players were grouped at two under par, including last year's winner Michelle Wie, who fired a 68.

Joining Wie on 208, six strokes off the pace, were world number one Park In-bee (70) and fellow Koreans Lee Mi-hyang (68) and Chella Choi, who set a U.S. Women's Open nine-hole record by firing a 29 on the front side in her six-under 64.

Yang enjoyed a four-stroke lead after she birdied the par-five 13th hole to reach nine under par and was threatening to make it a romp.

But a two-shot swing at the par-four 14th tightened the leaderboard as the South Korean bogeyed after a strong chip past the cup, while Lewis birdied to close within two.

A three-putt bogey by Lewis at the 17th hole restored Yang's three-stroke lead.

Yang and Lewis, who were both within range of winning their first U.S. Open crown last year, will wage another head-to-head duel paired in Sunday's final round. (Editing by Gene Cherry)