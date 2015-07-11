Golf-Woods says will miss Masters due to back issues
March 31 Tiger Woods will miss the April 6-9 U.S. Masters due to a troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
LANCASTER, Pennsylvania, July 11 Amy Yang of South Korea fought off a late challenge by Stacy Lewis to retain a three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round of the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club.
The 24-year-old Yang shot a one-under 69 for a 54-hole total of eight-under-par 202, while world number three Lewis's 69 left her at five under par for the championship.
Chun In-gee, a 20-year-old South Korean, surged to third place with a two-under 68 for a four-under-par 206, one stroke better than Japanese Tour veteran Shiho Oyama, who shot a 71 after sliding back with a double-bogey at the par-four fifth.
Four players were grouped at two under par, including last year's winner Michelle Wie, who fired a 68.
Joining Wie on 208, six strokes off the pace, were world number one Park In-bee (70) and fellow Koreans Lee Mi-hyang (68) and Chella Choi, who set a U.S. Women's Open nine-hole record by firing a 29 on the front side in her six-under 64.
Yang enjoyed a four-stroke lead after she birdied the par-five 13th hole to reach nine under par and was threatening to make it a romp.
But a two-shot swing at the par-four 14th tightened the leaderboard as the South Korean bogeyed after a strong chip past the cup, while Lewis birdied to close within two.
A three-putt bogey by Lewis at the 17th hole restored Yang's three-stroke lead.
Yang and Lewis, who were both within range of winning their first U.S. Open crown last year, will wage another head-to-head duel paired in Sunday's final round. (Editing by Gene Cherry)
March 30 Rickie Fowler, with one eye on Augusta, turned the other eye to the task at hand, coping with a number of "mud balls" to surge into the first round lead at the Shell Houston Open in Texas on Thursday.