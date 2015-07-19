UPDATE 1-Golf-Icher leads wind-shortened day at ANA Inspiration
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
July 19 Chella Choi clinched her first LPGA title with a gripping playoff victory over fellow South Korean Jang Ha-na at the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio on Sunday.
Choi, 24, parred the first extra hole, the par-five 18th, where overnight leader Jang ran up a bogey six, as Choi landed a breakthrough win in her seventh full-time season on the U.S. circuit.
The pair had finished the 72 regulation holes on 14-under 270, Choi closing with a flawless five-under 66 at Highland Meadows Golf Club while LPGA rookie Jang, her playing partner in the final round, carded a 68.
Defending champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand briefly led by two shots on the front nine before losing momentum after the turn on the way to a 67 and a tie for third at 13 under with China's Shanshan Feng (67).
American Brittany Lang signed off with a bogey-free 68 to share fifth place at 11 under with Koreans Kim Hyo-joo (67) and Q Baek (70). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 30 Opening round play at the LPGA's first major of the season was suspended by high winds on Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club.