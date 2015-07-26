July 26 Lexi Thompson surged past overnight leader Lizette Salas and held off a last-day charge by Gerina Piller to win her fifth LPGA title by one shot at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Sunday.

Four strokes behind fellow American Salas heading into the final round, the long-hitting Thompson birdied five of the first eight holes on the way to a six-under-par 65 at Blythefield Country Club.

Though she was briefly caught at the top by a red-hot Piller with eight holes to play, Thompson picked up two more shots over the closing stretch, along with a bogey on 17, to post an 18-under total of 266.

American Piller, bidding for her first victory on the LPGA Tour, closed with an eight-birdie 64 to finish tied for second with Salas (70). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)