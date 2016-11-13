Nov 13 Four weeks after winning her maiden LPGA title in South Korea, Spaniard Carlota Ciganda added a second with a two-shot victory at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in Mexico City on Sunday.

One stroke off the pace heading into the final round at Club de Golf Mexico, Ciganda eagled the par-five second and birdied two of the next four holes on the way to a four-under-par 68 as she broke clear of a tightly bunched leaderboard.

The 26-year-old from Pamplona, a triple winner on the Ladies European Tour, posted a 13-under total of 275 in the limited-field event featuring 35 players.

Austin Ernst, the overnight leader, closed with a 71 to share second place with fellow Americans Angela Stanford (69) and Jodi Ewart Shadoff (67), Karine Icher of France (69) and Australia's Sarah Jane Smith (70). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Tony Jimenez)