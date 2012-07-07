July 7 South Korea's Choi Na-yeon obliterated
the field with a stunning seven-under-par 65 to surge six shots
clear in Saturday's third round of the U.S. Women's Open in
Kohler, Wisconsin.
On a breezy day with tricky hole locations at Blackwolf Run
where only four other sub-par scores were recorded, Choi put
herself in prime position to win her first major title.
The 24-year-old Korean, who has triumphed five times on the
LPGA Tour, seized control of the tournament in masterly fashion
with eight birdies and a sole bogey to finish at eight-under
208.
Choi's 65 was the 11th carded at a U.S. Women's Open where
only four lower rounds have ever been posted.
Compatriot Amy Yang was alone in second after carding a 69,
the next-best score of the day, with American teenager Lexi
Thompson (72), Japan's Mika Miyazato (73) and Germany's Sandra
Gal (74) a further stroke back at one-under 215.
Overnight leader Suzann Pettersen of Norway endured a
difficult day, battling to a 78 that included a pair of
double-bogeys to finish a distant nine strokes off the pace.
Pettersen, who had led by one shot after the second round,
briefly doubled her advantage when she birdied the par-five
second.
However, she fell back into a tie for the lead with the
first of her double-bogeys, at the par-four third, before Choi
took control with a sizzling birdie display.
The petite Korean scorched the front nine in four-under 32
and then picked up further shots at the 10th, 11th and 12th to
charge five shots clear at eight under.
Though she ran up a three-putt bogey at the tricky par-three
13th, Choi recovered with another birdie at the 17th to stretch
her lead to six.
Since turning professional in late 2004, Choi has
established herself as one of the leading players on the LPGA
Tour.
In 2010, she won twice on the U.S. circuit before ending the
year by clinching the money list title and also the prestigious
Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average, with 69.8.
Choi has yet to win a major title, but this week offers a
golden opportunity to change that.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles. Editing by
Patrick Johnston)