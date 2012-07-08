Golf-Others need to improve game to keep pace with Johnson, says Day
Feb 19 Top golfers needed to pick up their games to keep pace with Dustin Johnson, Australian Jason Day said on Sunday after losing top ranking to the long-hitting American.
July 8 South Korea's Choi Na-yeon survived a tumultuous four-hole stretch after the turn to win her first major title by four shots at the U.S. Women's Open in Kohler, Wisconsin on Sunday.
A commanding six strokes ahead of the chasing pack overnight, Choi triple-bogeyed the 10th and did well to salvage pars at the 11th and 13th before regaining momentum to close with a one-over-par 73 at Blackwolf Run.
The 24-year-old birdied the 15th and 16th in dazzling sunshine and shrugged off a bogey at the last for a seven-under total of 281, finishing four ahead of her compatriot and playing partner Amy Yang (71).
Choi embraced her caddie in delight before being showered in champagne by her friends after becoming the sixth Korean to win the U.S. Women's Open, and the fifth in the last eight years. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Alison Wildey)
Feb 19 Dustin Johnson secured the world number one ranking in style when he smoked the field for a five-stroke victory at the Genesis Open in southern California on Sunday.
Feb 19 Dustin Johnson took over from Jason Day as the number one player in world golf on Sunday following his victory at the PGA Tour's Genesis Open in Los Angeles and said it had been quite a journey to reach the peak of his sport.