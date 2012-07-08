July 8 South Korea's Choi Na-yeon survived a tumultuous four-hole stretch after the turn to win her first major title by four shots at the U.S. Women's Open in Kohler, Wisconsin on Sunday.

A commanding six strokes ahead of the chasing pack overnight, Choi triple-bogeyed the 10th and did well to salvage pars at the 11th and 13th before regaining momentum to close with a one-over-par 73 at Blackwolf Run.

The 24-year-old birdied the 15th and 16th in dazzling sunshine and shrugged off a bogey at the last for a seven-under total of 281, finishing four ahead of her compatriot and playing partner Amy Yang (71).

Choi embraced her caddie in delight before being showered in champagne by her friends after becoming the sixth Korean to win the U.S. Women's Open, and the fifth in the last eight years. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Alison Wildey)